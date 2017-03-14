Kremlin Not Surprised by CNN's Slant in Putin Documentary - Spokesman

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Earlier Peskov stated that Kremlin welcomed the ability to outline its position in the critical documentary.

"Personally, Vladimir Vladimirovich did not have time to get acquainted because it came out at night," Peskov told reporters of "The Most Powerful Man in the World" special report that was broadcast late on Monday.

The CNN broadcaster presented its "The Most Powerful Man in the World" documentary on March 13.

"We read some of the press, in fact everything was as predicted: this is another material in line with hysterical, emotional background based on opinions that have nothing substantial, opinions that are most often absolute fiction," he added.