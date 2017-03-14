US Delegation Including Washington Official to Attend Astana Talks

ASTANA (Sputnik) — Earlier on Monday, the US State Department stated that Krol will attend the upcoming Syria talks in Astana.

A new meeting on Syrian settlement in the Kazakh capital officially kicked off with a bilateral meeting between the UN and Russian delegations earlier in the day.

"The US delegation is taking part, including the ambassador to Kazakhstan, George Krol, and a representative from Washington," the spokesman said.

The first round of Astana talks on Syria brokered by Russia, Turkey and Iran were held on January 23-24 and resulted in a Moscow-Tehran-Ankara agreement on the establishment of a trilateral mechanism to monitor the ceasefire in Syria.

© AFP 2017/ Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV Turkey Likely to Raise Level of Representation at Upcoming Astana Syria Talks

The second round of the Astana talks took place on February 15-16, with the participants agreeing to set up a ceasefire monitoring group, encompassing Iran, Russia and Turkey, that would report to the United Nations.

The third round of intra-Syrian talks in Astana will take place on March 14-15, with the consultations to be held on the first day and the plenary session to take place on Wednesday.