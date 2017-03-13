Le Pen Regains Leading Positions in 1st Round of French Election - Poll

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Le Pen is projected to gain 38 percent of the votes in case she stands against Macron, which is a 3-percent increase, compared to a Friday survey.
Last week, Macron caught up with the National Front leader in the polls, with both expected to receive 26 percent of votes in the first round. However, the recent survey showed that the level of support for Le Pen has increased by 1 percent, while dropping by 1 percent for Macron, with his support rate amounting now to 25 percent.
In case Le Pen's rival in the run-off elections is Fillon, she is still expected to lose, receiving 43 percent against Fillon's 58 percent. However, since Friday the positions of the far-right politician rose by 2 percent.
As regards the first round of election, Le Pen regained leading positions and is expected to receive 27 percent of votes.
The first round of the French presidential election is slated for April 23, with the run-off between the top two candidates to take place on May 7.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Strange not to mention a margin of error for polls. My margin of error for all polls is 100%. And that will result in a much more stable Europe and world.
LePen is no doubt the BEST person for France, not just the best person running. People for less killing and more peace have a reason to vote for her. Quite simply, France will not exist in about 15 years without someone like LePen defending France and the French.