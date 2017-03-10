Register
22:27 GMT +310 March 2017
Live
    Search
    French Economy Minister Emmanuel Macron attends a political rally for his recently launched political movement, En Marche!, or Forward!, in Paris, France, July 12, 2016.

    Voters Twice More Likely to Choose Macron for President Than Socialist Hamon

    © REUTERS/ Benoit Tessier
    Politics
    Get short URL
    0 4620

    Half of French voters from left-wing will support independent candidate Emmanuel Macron during the presidential elections, according to a survey.

    French Economy Minister Emmanuel Macron attends a political rally for his recently launched political movement, En Marche!, or Forward!, in Paris, France, July 12, 2016.
    © REUTERS/ Benoit Tessier
    National Front Says Macron’s Support Rising Over Fear of Le Pen Win, Rival Parties Collapse
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Half of French voters seem inclined to choose independent Emmanuel Macron as president rather than Socialist Party (PS) candidate Benoit Hamon, whom only 21 percent say would back, a new poll by Odoxa showed on Friday.

    According to the poll, the leader of left-wing political movement La France Insoumise (Unsubmissive France), Jean-Luc Melenchon, would receive 23 percent of the potential votes and thus come ahead of Hamon.

    The poll, comparing the left, as it is represented in the French presidential election, showed that 59 percent of the respondents found Hamon likable, the same number of them thought that he had deep convictions, and 63 percent thought that he represented the left well.

    Emmanuel Macron, head of the political movement En Marche !, or Onwards !, and candidate for the 2017 French presidential election, speaks during a news conference to unveil his fully budgeted manifesto, named a contract with the nation, in Paris, France, March 2, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Charles Platiau
    French Watchdog Stays Tightlipped Over Macron’s Alleged Undeclared Funds
    The survey also indicated that 54 percent of the supporters of the left saw supporting Macron rather than Hamon more "pragmatic."

    The poll was carried out on March 8-9 among 1,006 people aged over 18, with 280 of them supporting the left.

    Macron served as the minister of the economy, industry and digital affairs in incumbent President Francois Hollande's socialist government in 2014-2016, but left in order to start working on his presidential campaign. He established the "En Marche!" movement which he said would welcome supporters of all political parties.

    Related:

    National Front Says Macron’s Support Rising Over Fear of Le Pen Win
    French Watchdog Stays Tightlipped Over Macron’s Alleged Undeclared Funds
    Le Pen, Macron Have Equal Chances to Win 1st Round of French Pres. Election
    French Defense Minister Wants to Support Macron Instead of Own Party Candidate
    Tags:
    French Presidential Election 2017, Jean-Luc Melenchon, Benoit Hamon, Emmanuel Macron, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    266 Reasons to Vote for Democrats
    266 Reasons to Vote for Democrats
    US Interventions in World Politics: Infographic
    US Interventions in World Politics

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok