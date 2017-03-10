Register
17:54 GMT +310 March 2017
    Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan makes a speech during a Women's Day rally in Istanbul, Turkey, March 5, 2017

    Constitution Changes to Plunge Turkey Into Authoritarianism - Council of Europe

    © REUTERS/ Murad Sezer
    The amendments to the Turkish constitution that are going to be on the agenda of the forthcoming referendum could hinder the country's democracy, the Venice Commission of the Council of Europe said in a Friday statement.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On April 16, the Turks would vote on the issues of constitution amendments that could result in expanding the country's presidential powers.

    "The Venice Commission warns that by removing necessary checks and balances, the amendments would not follow the model of a democratic presidential system based on the separation of powers, and instead would risk degeneration into an authoritarian presidential system," the statement said about the proposed amendments to the Turkish constitution.

    The commission added that the approval of the amendments would vest the Turkish leader with "unsupervised authority" to appoint and dismiss high-ranking officials, including ministers, to have influence over the parliament and would decrease the powers of legislative and judicial branches of power.

    Supporters of the ruling AK Party wave Turkish flags during a campaign meeting for the April 16 constitutional referendum, in Ankara, Turkey, February 25, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Umit Bektas
    Turkish Referendum Campaign Standoff Spills Over Into the Netherlands
    In January, the Turkish parliament supported the corresponding constitutional amendments. In February, incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdogan approved the amendments. At the same time, the country's opposition has repeatedly voiced protest against the package, saying that it was Erdogan's attempt to grab more power.

    Supporters of the amendments consider that the package should be adopted, because the current constitution is out-of-date while the amendments would bring the stability to the country’s politics. According to Prime Minister Binali Yildirim, the referendum would end conflicts between the branches of government.

