Register
16:07 GMT +309 March 2017
Live
    Search
    The Kremlin as seen from the Sofiiskaya Embankment.

    Four Issues to Define the Agenda of Putin-Erdogan Talks in Moscow

    © Sputnik/
    Politics
    Get short URL
    0 5810

    Presidents Putin and Erdogan are set to meet in Moscow on March 10 while the Turkish leader visits Russia to attend the 6th meeting of the High-Level Cooperation Council. Ahead of the visit, Sputnik Turkiye talked to Turkish political analyst Kerim Has, who outlined four issues which are expected to define the agenda of the upcoming talks.

    December 1, 2014. Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, and President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the concluding news conference in Ankara
    © Sputnik/ Michael Klimentyev
    Turkey Hopes Putin-Erdogan Meeting to Accelerate Rapprochement
    Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will visit Russia on March 10 at Russian President Vladimir Putin's invitation to attend the sixth meeting of the High-Level Cooperation Council. The two leaders are also set to have bilateral talks.

    According to the information obtained by Sputnik Turkiye, Recep Tayyip Erdogan  will be accompanied by 8 ministers, a number of Turkish parliamentarians and political leaders.

    His delegation will include Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Berat Albayrak, Minister of National Defence Fikri Işık, Minister of the Economy Nihat Zeybekçi, Minister of Food, Agriculture and Livestock Faruk Çelik, Culture and Tourism Minister Nabi Avcı, Minister of Transport, Maritime Affairs and Communications Ahmet Arslan and  Minister of Justice Bekir Bozdağ.

    The delegation will also include Ahmet Berat Çonkar, co-chairman of the Turkish-Russia Public Forum and Recai Berber, head of the Turkey-Russia interparliamentary friendship group at Turkeys Grand National Assembly.

    Ahead of the visit, Sputnik Turkiye talked to Turkish political analyst Kerim Has, who outlined four issues which are expected to define the agenda of the upcoming negotiations.

    "The main issue which is expected to top the agenda of Putin-Erdogan talks will be the situation in Syria. I think that the discussion of the Syrian conflict will cover four major threads," he told Sputnik.

    First, he suggested, it will be the continuation of the cooperation between Russia and Turkey, similar to that in Aleppo and Idlib.

    A Kurdish fighter from the People's Protection Units (YPG) carries his weapon as he stands past a tank in the Ghwairan neighborhood of Hasakah, Syria, August 22, 2016.
    © REUTERS/ Rodi Said
    Manbij Buffer: How Moscow Just Saved Turkey, the US and the Kurds From Duking It Out in Syria
    Second, he said, it will be the continuation of the diplomatic process in Astana, its expansion and inclusion of new participants. In particular, he said, Russia wants the US, Saudi Arabia and Qatar to join in.

    Third, it will be a discussion on possible variants of cooperation between Russia and Turkey in the offensives in the Syrian cities of Manbij and Raqqa, which Turkey is interested in after the completion of the military operation in al-Bab.

    "As far as I understand, negotiations over this very issue are still in process and will depend on the policies pursued by US President Trump. At this particular moment the positions of the parties are not set in stone," Has said.

    Fourth, Russia's position with regards to the Syrian Kurdish Democratic Union Party (PYD) and other Kurdish forces, their role in the future of Syria and bridging of differences with Turkey's position on the issue.

    The political analyst further elaborated on Turkey's possible participation in the offensive in Raqqa, noting that an agreement between the US and Russia will play the key role in the issue.

    "Taking into account the current situation on the ground [in Syria], we can say that Turkey is unable to unilaterally make a decision on its participation in a military operation to liberate Raqqa from Daesh. Such a decision can be made only if it convinces Russia and the US of the necessity of its participation," he told Sputnik.

    Turkish Minister of Energy Berat Albayrak gestures as he addresses the media in Ankara, on July 27, 2016
    © AFP 2017/ ADEM ALTAN
    Turkish Energy Minister Expects 'Good Results' From Moscow Trip
    He further noted that Russia has been voicing its eagerness to cooperate with Washington in the fight against terrorism in Syria. Hence the military operation to liberate Raqqa might become grounds for the US and Russia to re-set their cooperation.

    However as both Russia and the US are not Middle Eastern regional powers, they are both in demand of servicemen and military personnel who would be able to directly conduct military actions against Daesh on the ground in Syria.

    Getting back to the Kurdish issue, Kerim Has noted that Russia's position with regards to the Syrian Kurds is based on the long-term perspective and the situation in the region. He also noted that after al-Bab, Turkey wants to advance towards Manbij, however it will at large depend on Moscow.

    "It is known that the Manbij Military Council has handed control of several areas west of the city of Manbij to the Syrian Army, as part of a Moscow-brokered deal to create a buffer zone between the Kurds and the Turkish army," he told Sputnik.

    "Hence the further advance of Turkey after its operation in al-Bab directly depends not only on the agreements between Ankara and Washington, but also on those between Ankara and Moscow," he said.

    October 10, 2016. Istanbul, Turkey. From left: Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during a joint statement for the press after their meeting.
    © Sputnik/ Sergey Guneev
    Putin, Erdogan to Discuss Syria, Cooperation in Anti-Terror Fight - Kremlin
    Russia has long wanted representatives of the Syrian Kurds to participate in Geneva and Astana peace talks, he further noted. However it is a clear clash of opinions with Turkey. Thus it will be very interesting to watch whether the two countries will be able to smooth over the differences regarding the PYD.

    However, he noted, it will also depend on the new Syrian policy of Donald Trump.

    Kerim Has also suggested that tensions in Turkey's relations with the West might force Ankara to build-up closer ties with Russia.

    "In the periods of its tense relations with the West, Turkey usually turns its eyes to the East, Eurasia and Russia, Let's call it "foreign policy re-orientation," he said.

    Thus, he further suggested, Ankara might attempt to re-orient its foreign policy, giving a priority to the build-up of multifaceted cooperation with Russia. And the ongoing negotiation between Russia and Turkey on the deliveries of Russia's S-400 air defense systems might be part of this process, he therefore concluded.

    Tags:
    military operation in Syria, negotiations, Syrian conflict, bilateral relations, talks, Kerim Has, Vladimir Putin, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Turkey, Moscow, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Delight for the Eye: State-of-the-Art Cars of International Geneva Motor Show
    Delight for the Eye: State-of-the-Art Cars of Geneva International Motor Show
    A Taste of Their Own Medicine
    A Taste of Their Own Medicine
    US Interventions in World Politics: Infographic
    US Interventions in World Politics

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok