Hollande Slammed Over Warning Le Pen's Potential Election Win a 'Threat'

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Earlier in the day, Le Monde newspaper published an interview with French President Francois Hollande who said there is a "threat" of Le Pen winning the vote.

"Hollande said about the ‘threat’ of Le Pen's victory in the election. Why is it a threat? Won’t her victory as a legitimate candidate be a manifestation of the will of the people?" Pushkov wrote on Twitter.

He pointed out that liberal elites admired democracy only when it resulted in the victory of their representatives.

"Different outcomes causes their indignation," he added.

The first round of the French presidential election is scheduled for April 23, while the run-off is slated for May 7. Le Pen and independent candidate Emmanuel Macron are favorites of the first round, according to various polls.