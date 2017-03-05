French Presidential Candidate Fillon Cancels Radio Appearance Amid Jobs Scandal

"Francois Fillon officially annuls his appearance tomorrow on Europe 1’s morning show," Thomas Sotto, the show’s host, said on social media networks Sunday.
Fillon, the candidate of The Republicans party and once the favorite to win the election, saw his rating slump after a French tabloid claimed he had paid huge sums of money for years to his wife and children for assistant jobs they did not do.
Fillon confirmed receiving a summons for judicial questioning on Wednesday after initially threatening to quit the race if the inquiry is not dropped. He rejected allegations of corruption and described them as a political assassination.
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete He's not a conservative candidate if he is anti-Russia.
jas
all.true-news.info/francois-fillon-i-do-not-support-the-occupation-of-crimea
The globalist media tries to portray him as so pro-Russia in order to encourage reasonable voters to vote for the entrenched and evil establishment. LePen said it best when she said the her opponents are all the same candidate.