De Mistura Says Syria Opposition Groups Come Closer to Merger at Geneva Talks

"We believe there was progress made this round towards the base or the need for a base of a single opposition delegation to participate in negotiations with the government of Syria," de Mistura told reporters.
De Mistura added that the fifth round of the intra-Syrian talks in Geneva will most likely take place later in March.
“On the basis of the indications that I will be getting both from the Secretary General [UN] and the Security Council, I am planning to invite the Syrian invitees back here in March for a fifth round,” he said.
The fourth round of UN-backed intra-Syrian talks between the government and opposition factions kicked off in Geneva last week and concluded on Friday.
