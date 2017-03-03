De Mistura Says Syria Opposition Groups Come Closer to Merger at Geneva Talks

© REUTERS/ Pierre Albouy UN Envoy de Mistura Announces End of Geneva 4 Round of Intra-Syrian Talks

GENEVA (Sputnik) —The groups of Syrian opposition have made a progress on the issue of the delegations' unification at the fourth round of Geneva talks, UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura said Friday.

"We believe there was progress made this round towards the base or the need for a base of a single opposition delegation to participate in negotiations with the government of Syria," de Mistura told reporters.

De Mistura added that the fifth round of the intra-Syrian talks in Geneva will most likely take place later in March.

“On the basis of the indications that I will be getting both from the Secretary General [UN] and the Security Council, I am planning to invite the Syrian invitees back here in March for a fifth round,” he said.

The fourth round of UN-backed intra-Syrian talks between the government and opposition factions kicked off in Geneva last week and concluded on Friday.