Damascus Provides de Mistura With Proof Some HNC Members Are Terrorists

GENEVA (Sputnik) – Bashar Jaafari, the head of the Syrian government delegation to the Geneva talks, said Thursday he had provided to UN Special Envoy for Syria evidence that some members of the High Negotiations Committee opposition delegation were terrorists.

"A lot of the members of Riyadh group are considered terrorists, we have already provided pictures and evidence to de Mistura proving that. Some of them are trained and sponsored by Israel," Jaafari told reporters.

"Today we had a round of talks with de Mistura during which we discussed substantive issues [of the agenda], particularly counterterrorism. We heard legal experts on this issue and we promised to de Mistura to react to these ideas in tomorrow's meeting, but we did present preliminary observations to what we heard today," he added.

The agenda proposed by de Mistura includes three topics — governance, constitution, elections. Damascus delegation insists on inclusion of counterterrorism issue as the forth "basket."

The fourth round of UN-backed intra-Syrian talks between the government and opposition factions kicked off in Geneva last week.

Since 2011, Syria has been engulfed in a civil war, with government forces fighting against numerous opposition and terrorist groups, including al-Nusra Front and Daesh, banned in a range of countries, including Russia.