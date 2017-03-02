Register
17:18 GMT +302 March 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Intra-Syria peace talks with UN Special Envoy for Syria at the Palais des Nations in Geneva

    Moscow Platform Continues Efforts to Build One Syria Opposition Delegation

    © AFP 2016/ POOL
    Politics
    Get short URL
    29030

    Spokesman of the Moscow platform of the Syrian opposition Hamzeh Monther stated that the group continues efforts to build one delegation of Syrian opposition for the Geneva talks.

    Syria's opposition delegation head Nasr al-Hariri, center, attends the Syria peace talks with U.N. Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura at the Palais des Nations in Geneva, Switzerland
    © AP Photo/ Xu Jinquan/Pool
    Syrian Opposition’s HNC Hopes For Constructive Results of Geneva Talks
    GENEVA (Sputnik) — The Moscow platform of the Syrian opposition continues efforts to build one delegation for the Geneva talks and believes that the key issues on the agenda — governance, constitution, elections — need to be discussed simultaneously, the group's spokesman Hamzeh Monther said Thursday.

    Earlier in the day, representatives of the delegation met with UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura.

    "We discussed with de Mistura substantive issues, not procedural matters. We gave our opinion, including on direct negotiations, the need of one delegation, and on the need to discuss substantive issues in parallel, not in sequence… We continue efforts in meeting with representatives of all three opposition platforms in order to reach an agreement on one delegation. We aim at it as a solution," Monther told reporters after the meeting.

    The three opposition groups present in Geneva are the High Negotiations Committee, the Moscow platform and the Cairo platform.

    "We have always said that [fighting] terrorism is very important. It is essential to end terrorism and put pressure on states that support it," he said, asked whether Moscow platform believed it was  necessary to add counterterrorism as the fourth "basket" to the agenda.

    "We absolutely do not refuse to discuss terrorism," he added.

    UN envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura arrives to attend the first session of Syria peace talks at Astana's Rixos President Hotel on January 23, 2017.
    © AFP 2016/ Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV
    Syrian Opposition Member Says Geneva Talks May Bear Fruit If De Mistura Resigns
    The High Negotiations Committee (HNC) would like to discuss the topics one by one, not in parallel, which creates divisions between the delegations to the talks on what needs to be discussed first. The delegation of the Syrian government insists that the "baskets" of issues on the agenda in Geneva cannot be addressed in parallel, and counterterrorism must be a priority.

    The fourth round of UN-backed intra-Syrian talks between the government and opposition factions kicked off in Geneva last week.

    Related:

    Syrian Opposition’s HNC Hopes For Constructive Results of Geneva Talks
    De Mistura Expects In-Depth Discussion on Syria at Geneva Talks on Thursday
    Geneva: Opposition Pushing Ahead With Creation of Interim Government in Syria
    Creating Joint Syrian Opposition Delegation in Geneva Impossible – Politician
    Tags:
    Syrian crisis, Intra-Syria talks, United Nations, Hamzeh Monther, Syria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      avatar
      cast235
      Russia ALREADY LOSE!!!

      U.S SAFE CITIES program BEGAN..
      Thanks to MOSCOW STOOGES.

      Now the PARTNERS will call informing where the ...AHEM!!, moderates ARE, so Russia doesn't FLY ...to prevent conflicts...
      They nearly died laughing. Mil Police had to carry them to a hospital for several shots to put them to sleep and 6 month convalescence leave.

      They couldn't BELIEVE ANYONE in this PLANET could be the MOST.... MOST...Imagine what.
      There ARE int rules. U.S is violating them inside Syria trying to topple ASSAD , that is ALL they doing.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Islamic Chic: Chechen Leader's Daughter First Fashion Show
    Islamic Chic: Chechen Leader's Daughter First Fashion Show
    Trump Scarecrows
    Not Coming to America! Illegal Border Crossings Fall
    Infographics: T-90S
    Russia's New Arms: T-90S, Third-Generation Main Battle Tank

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok