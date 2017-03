© REUTERS/ Stringer Russia Calling on UN Bodies to Help Alleviate Crisis in Ukraine

MOSCOW (Sputnik)Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Thursday confirmed Russian President Vladimir Putin's working phone contacts with his Ukrainian counterpart Petro Poroshenko.

"The sides exchanged views and expressed mutual concerns over the escalation of tension [in Donbas]. I can only confirm that there have really been working telephone contacts between the two presidents," Peskov told reporters.

