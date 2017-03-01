Prospects of New Astana Meeting on Syria Not Discussed by HNC, Russian Deputy FM

GENEVA (Sputnik) — The Syrian opposition's High Negotiations Committee (HNC) did not discuss the prospects for the new meeting on Syria in Astana with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Gennady Gatilov, HNC delegation's deputy head Yahya Kodmani told Sputnik.

"No, we did not discuss the new Astana meeting, because we first want to see previous Astana as success. We have big problems on the ground. The regime is breaching Astana agreement. So we insist Russia needs to pressure the regime to make it implement Astana agreements," Kodmani said.

A new meeting in Astana on Syria is expected on March 14, according to Sputnik's sources.

The fourth round of UN-backed intra-Syrian talks between the government and opposition factions kicked off in Geneva last week.

Since 2011, Syria has been engulfed in a civil war, with government forces fighting against numerous opposition and terrorist groups, including al-Nusra Front and Daesh, banned in a range of countries, including Russia.