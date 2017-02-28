Putin: 'Integration Processes on Post-Soviet Area Natural, Extremely Useful'

BISHKEK (Sputnik) — Integration processes on the post-Soviet area are natural and extremely useful, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday, adding that it was necessary to highly rate the legacy of the previous generations.

"I believe that the integration processes on the post-Soviet area are absolutely natural and extremely useful for everyone… We got from the previous generations a lot of the things of an absolute value, which we had not set a high value on in the past," Putin said after talks with Kyrgyzstan's President Almazbek Atambayev in Bishkek.

He pointed out that post-Soviet countries had many things in common, in particular, a common infrastructure, as well as the popularity of the Russian language.

"We have the Russian language, which is a language of general communication, interstate communication… We also have a common infrastructure: transport system, roads, railway and energy infrastructure," Putin said.

The Russian leader stressed it would have been "silly" not to use the existing circumstances and not to give them a new quality.

Putin is currently on a Central Asia tour.