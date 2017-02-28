Register
    Russian President Vladimir Putin

    Putin Calls for New Incentives in Russia-Tajikistan Trade, Economic Cooperation

    © Sputnik/ Aleksey Nikolskyi
    Politics
    Speaking during an official visit to Tajikistan, Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed hope to boost economic cooperation between Russia and the Central Asian Country.

    DUSHANBE (Sputnik) – Putin urged on Monday to reenergize commercial and economic cooperation with Tajikistan, including on energy.

    "Today we dealt with the creation of new, additional conditions for the development of trade and economic ties as the status quo…does not satisfy us anymore," Putin said after a meeting with Tajik leader Emomali Rahmon.

    The Russian and Chinese national flags are seen on the table as Russia's President Vladimir Putin (back L) and his China's President Xi Jinping (back R) stand during a signing ceremony at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing on November 9, 2014.
    © AFP 2016/ HOW HWEE YOUNG
    No Grandmaster Standoff: Russia and China 'Pursue Same Goals' in Central Asia
    Speaking during an official visit to the Central Asian country, the Russian president said that an agreed intergovernmental deal on peaceful nuclear energy had opened up new opportunities for cooperation.

    Putin pointed out some joint projects as examples of successful bilateral cooperation, including on the Sangtuda 1 hydroelectric power station, which was built with Russia’s help and accounted for 12 percent of the nation's electricity production.

    Putin is currently on tour in Central Asia, visiting such countries as Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan.

