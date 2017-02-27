Moscow Views Proposed Resolution on Chemical Weapons in Syria as Unacceptable

© REUTERS/ Andrew Kelly France Wants Unanimous Support From UNSC on Syria Chemical Weapons Resolution

GENEVA (Sputnik) – Earlier, Russian Deputy Ambassador to the United Nations Vladimir Safronkov said that the proposed UN Security Council draft resolution on chemical weapons use in Syria contradicted the principle of presumption of innocence and prejudged investigation results.

He stressed the Joint Investigation Mission’s review of the cases of chemical weapons use in Syria should be impartial and objective.

"The Western version of the resolution is unacceptable to us," Gatilov said.

At the end of 2016, France and the United Kingdom submitted a draft resolution to the Security Council calling for sanctions against those found guilty of using chemical weapons in Syria.

Gatilov also said that he would meet with UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura in Geneva, and did not rule out a meeting with the Syrian opposition High Negotiations Committee which is taking part in the intra-Syria talks.