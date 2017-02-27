Russia-Turkey Ties May Bring Ankara to Eurasian Union in Future - Erdogan's Aide

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to media reports, Kazakhstan invited Turkey to join the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) in 2014. The EAEU is a regional political and economic bloc that aims to optimize the flow of goods and services between its members.
Its current member states are Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan.
"On the one hand, the European Union is crumbling… On the other hand, I do not know if the European Union can be some sort of a serious power because the world is turbulent now, it is changing very fast… It is very important to maintain the bilateral cooperation between Russia and Turkey, maintain the dialogue, this is an important element, which in the future may lead us to a Eurasian union," Cevik said.
However, Brussels' relations with Ankara took a hit in the aftermath of the July 2016 attempted coup in Turkey, when the European Union objected to the Turkish government's crackdown on those suspected of ties to the coup organizers.
All comments
Show new comments (0)