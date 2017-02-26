GENEVA (Sputnik) — The negotiators in Geneva do not have the right to impose their vision on constitution, he noted.

"The only party to decide on constitution is the new political system in our country that will emerge," Makdissi said during a press briefing after his meeting with UN Special Envoy on Syria Staffan de Mistura.

He said that the opposition platform at intra-Syrian talks in Geneva regards the transition of power based on a joint position of the government and opposition’s delegations as a priority.

"Our priority is transition on common ground between the government and the opposition."

© AFP 2016/ LOUISA GOULIAMAKI Kurds at Geneva Talks to Insist on Participation in Drafting Syrian Constitution

The Syrian Cairo opposition platform received procedural paper on negotiations format from UN Special Envoy on Syria Staffan de Mistura, he said.

"It was a procedural meeting, we were given papers that deal on how to facilitate talks with various opposition platforms and the government. We will study these papers and provide our answer on them," Makdissi said.

He added that the platform did not address the issue of terrorism, as they only discussed governance, constitution of Syria and elections.

"For Mr. de Mistura, there are no other issues to be discussed."

The Moscow opposition platform will meet with the High Negotiations Committee (HNC) to discuss coordination between the opposition groups, leader of the Cairo platform Jihad Makdissi said on Sunday.

"Even Moscow group will meet with HNC on coordination issues," Makdissi told reporters during a press briefing after his meeting with UN Special Envoy on Syria Staffan de Mistura.