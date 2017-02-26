Cairo Opposition Platform Arrives at UNOG to Meet With Special Envoy de Mistura

© REUTERS/ Pierre Albouy Syrian Opposition Cairo Platform Has No Plans to Meet With de Mistura Friday

GENEVA (Sputnik) — The Cairo opposition platform, headed by Jihad Makdissi, has arrived at the United Nations Office at Geneva (UNOG) to meet with UN Special Envoy Staffan de Mistura in the course of the intra-Syrian talks, a Sputnik correspondent reported Sunday.

On Saturday, de Mistura met with the Syrian government delegation.

The meetings are now mainly focused on defining the format of the talks.