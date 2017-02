MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Iranian leader was widely expected to seek reelection, though he had not announced his candidacy till now.

Rouhani won the 2013 elections and remains popular in the country for reaching progress on the deescalation of crisis surrounding Iran's nuclear program, removing international sanctions and improving Tehran's ties with the foreign states.

The presidential election will coincide with the parliament’s mid-term election and the municipal election.