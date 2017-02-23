De Mistura to Have Bilaterals With Geneva Talks' Parties

© REUTERS/ Pierre Albouy De Mistura Calls on Parties to Geneva Talks to Work Toward Peaceful, Unified Syria

GENEVA (Sputnik) — UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura said Thursday he would hold bilateral meetings with participants to intra-Syrian talks in Geneva on Friday to decide on work plan for the talks.

"Tomorrow, I intend to have bilateral meetings to elaborate with everyone procedure, because mediation procedure is crucial, and a work plan for this round," de Mistura told reporters.

The UN special envoy also expressed hope that eventually there would be a unified opposition delegation to the talks.

"My dream, like a dream of any mediator, is to have one delegation on one side and one delegation on another side, and I am not losing hope on that one," de Mistura added.