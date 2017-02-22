Russian President Congratulates Estonian Counterpart on Independence Day

© Sputnik/ Mikhail Voskresenskiy Estonia Worried Sexy Russian Secret Agents Could Provoke Bar Fights With NATO Troops

TALLINN (Sputnik) — Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated on Wednesday his Estonian counterpart Kersti Kaljulaid on the occasion of the Estonian independence day, the Russian Embassy in Estonia said Wednesday.

"In his telegram, [Putin] expressed confidence that the development of Russian-Estonian relations in the spirit of good neighborliness and mutual respect was in the fundamental interests of the peoples of our countries. The Russian leader wished his Estonian counterpart and the people of Estonia, happiness, prosperity and all the best," the embassy posted on its official Facebook account.

The National Day or Estonian Independence Day is celebrated annually on February 24.

The day is a national holiday celebrated with a military parade in Tallinn, among other events.