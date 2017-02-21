Register
16:23 GMT +321 February 2017
Live
    Search
    A Syrian national flag waves as vehicles move slowly on a bridge during rush hour, in Damascus, Syria, Sunday, Feb. 28, 2016

    Syrian People to Decide on Draft Constitution Proposed by Russia

    © AP Photo/ Hassan Ammar
    Politics
    Get short URL
    0 2910

    Speaker of the Syrian National Council Khadija Abbas stated that matters related to adopting a constitution are a sovereign prerogative of Syrians.

    A Syrian national flag hangs in a damaged neighbourhood in Aleppo, Syria January 30, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Omar Sanadiki
    Syrian Draft Constitution Proposed by Russia a 'Starting Point' - Russian Defense Minister
    DAMASCUS (Sputnik) — Russia’s proposals on a draft of a new Syrian constitution do not bind Syrians to make amendments to the country’s main legislation, since it is Syrian people who will decide on the matter, speaker of the Syrian National Council Khadija Abbas said.

    "Those proposals and ideas, presented by friendly Russia, should, in its opinion, help bring together the stances of Syrians. However, they are only ideas and proposals, coming under the title 'Approaches to the political settlement of crisis in Syria,' and the discussion on such a level is of political nature. It does not entail any constitutional or legislative changes, unless Syrians themselves agree with the necessity to introduce the amendments to the constitution as part of a political settlement and a way to get the country out of the crisis," Abbas said in an interview to the Al Watan newspaper.

    Matters related to adopting a constitution are a sovereign prerogative of Syrians, Abbas noted.

    "The people of Syria are the only ones who adopt a constitution by a national agreement after its draft was developed by Syrian specialists," she said.

    An image of the Syrian flag in Damascus
    © AFP 2016/ STR
    Syria's New Constitution Marks a Seminal Moment in the Country's History
    A special committee for reviewing the draft can be appointed by the National Council only if the amendments are introduced by the president or a third of parliament members, Abbas said. The council does not create committees upon ideas proposed by any country, she emphasized.

    During the first round of intra-Syrian talks in Astana in January, Russia presented a draft new constitution of the country. By doing so, Russia opened a discussion on future constitution of Syria, according to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

    The draft, proposed by Russia, was based on ideas from the Syrian government, opposition and local authorities. It included such changes as removing "Arab" from the republic’s name, removing army from political life, expanding parliamentary power and others.

    The draft constitution was presented to the Syrian opposition in order to speed up the process of putting an end to the war in the country, Russia's envoy for Syria Alexander Lavrentiev said in January.

    Related:

    Russia-Drafted Syrian Constitution a 'Starting Point' - Russian Defense Minister
    Fate of Russia-Proposed Draft of Syrian Constitution Should Be Decided in Geneva
    Syrian Draft Constitution Not Discussed During Russian MPs' Meeting With Assad
    Syria's New Constitution Marks a Seminal Moment in the Country's History
    Tags:
    Syrian crisis, Khadija Abbas, Syria, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Whirlwind of Fun and Food at Maslenitsa Folk Festivals in Russia
    Whirlwind of Fun and Food at Maslenitsa Folk Festivals in Russia
    Big Bad Woolf
    Big Bad Wolf
    How the EU Has Chaged
    How the EU Has Changed

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok