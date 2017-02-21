Mogherini Sends Letter of Condolences Over Death of Russian Ambassador to Lavrov

© AP Photo/ Seth Wenig Russian Ambassador to the UN Vitaly Churkin Dies at 64 in New York

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini sent a letter of condolences on the passing of Ambassador Vitaly Churkin to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, saying Russia lost one of the "most eminent diplomats."

"With Ambassador Vitaly Churkin, the Russian Federation has lost one of its most eminent diplomats. At various occasions, I also personally appreciated his vast experience and his openness. I wish to express my heartfelt condolences to his family and the Russian Foreign Ministry on his untimely passing," Mogherini was quoted as saying in a statement published Monday on EU External Action website.

Mogherini stressed that Churkin played a leading role on the UN Security Council for more than ten years and was an "important interlocutor" for the European Union.

Churkin, 64, who has served as Russia's Permanent Representative to UN since April, 2006, died in New York on Monday.