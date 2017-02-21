UN Security Council Deeply Saddened by Death of Russian Ambassador Churkin

© AP Photo/ Seth Wenig Russian Ambassador to the UN Vitaly Churkin Dies at 64 in New York

UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) — UN Security Council members grieve the sudden death of the Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vitaly Churkin, UN Security Council said in a statement.

"The members of the Security Council were deeply saddened to learn of the death of Ambassador Vitaly Churkin, prominent Russian diplomat and Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to the UN, on February 20, 2017," statement said on Monday.