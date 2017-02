© AP Photo/ Seth Wenig Russian Ambassador to the UN Vitaly Churkin Dies at 64 in New York

GENEVA (Sputnik) — Syria's envoy to the UN Bashar Jaafari on Monday extended condolences over Russia's deceased UN Ambassador Vitaly Churkin.

"I have heard with very deep sorrow the bad news… I instructed my staff to send my sincere condolences because I'm in Damascus right now," Jaafari told Sputnik.

Churkin, 64, who has served as Russia's Permanent Representative to UN since April, 2006, died in New York earlier on Monday.