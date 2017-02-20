Merkel Cancels Visit to Algeria on Host Government’s Request

–

MOSCOW (Sputnik)The planned visit by German Chancellor Angela Merkel to Algeria has been put off indefinitely at the request of the Algerian government, the German government spokesman said Monday.

"The Algerian government asked at short notice for it to be postponed, the federal chancellor complied with this wish," Steffen Seibert tweeted, without giving any further details.

Merkel was expected to arrive in the North African country on Monday for a two-day visit to meet with Algeria's prime minister and the president as well as community members.

