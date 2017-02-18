NATO, EU Develop Over 40 Joint Projects Within Last Seven Months - Mogherini

MUNICH (Sputnik) — She added that the two international organizations had different agendas and the composition, however they were doing a lot of things together.

"NATO and the European Union in the last seven months have developed 42 common projects, concrete projects from cyber- to maritime cooperation," Mogherini said, speaking at the Munich Security Conference.

Earlier in the day, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that he welcomed cooperation between the European Union and the NATO alliance.

The issue of relations within NATO between the United States and other allies has become a relevant matter in recent months, after the election of Donald Trump as the US president. During his campaign, as well as after the victory, the US politician has repeatedly criticized the alliance, calling for its member states to increase defense spending to fulfill their obligations as part of NATO.

On Wednesday, US Defense Secretary James Mattis threatened to cut US defense commitments unless all NATO members met the spending target.