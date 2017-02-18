Register
01:55 GMT +318 February 2017
Live
    Search
    Vladimir Putin, Russia's president, and Shinzo Abe, Japan's prime minister, arrive for a working lunch at the prime minister's official residence in Tokyo, Japan, on Friday, Dec. 16, 2016.

    Lavrov: Growing Russia-Japan Ties Set Busy Agenda for Putin-Abe April Meeting

    © REUTERS/ Tomohiro Ohsumi/Pool
    Politics
    Get short URL
    0 73 0 0

    The increasing number of contacts between Russian and Japanese officials will prepare grounds for a busy agenda of the upcoming meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, planned to be held in April.

    BONN (Sputnik) — The current pace of bilateral contacts will "enable us to prepare a busy agenda for upcoming contacts between the Russian president and the Japanese prime minister," Lavrov said Friday at a meeting with his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida, held on the sidelines of the G20 ministerial meeting in Germany's Bonn.

    The sides stay in touch regularly by means of bilateral visits and multilateral events, the Russian foreign minister noted. The meeting on the margins of the G20 summit is a good chance to see how bilateral agreements are being implemented, he added.

    "In 2017, there was quite a number of meetings on advancing these agreements in practice," Lavrov said, noting in particular the contacts held on the deputy-foreign-minister level.

    Japanese Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida. File photo
    © Sputnik/ Grigoriy Sisoev
    Japanese FM Eager to Start Cooperation With Russia on Kuril Islands
    Since 2016, the Russian-Japanese relations have been rapidly developing. In mid-December 2016, Russian President Vladimir Putin visited Japan where the sides signed an unprecedented number of documents on bilateral cooperation. The sides agreed to start developing economic cooperation in the disputed area of the Kuril Islands in order to create conditions for negotiations on a peace treaty between the countries.

    The Kuril Islands are the subject of the long-standing territorial dispute between Russia and Japan. Japan lays claim to Kunashir, Iturup, Shikotan islands and the Habomai group of islets. The territorial dispute has prevented Russia and Japan from signing a peace treaty after World War II.

    In January, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said he would visit Russia in April to discuss signing a peace treaty with Russia, which has not been signed since WWII sue to a territorial dispute. Abe's second visit to Russia is scheduled for September.

    Related:

    No Consensus on the Horizon: Russia, Japan Still Bickering Over Kuril Islands
    Russia Entitled to Name Kuril Islands - Kremlin Spokesman About Japan's Protest
    The Burning Issue of the Environment: Russia Takes Japanese Approach to Trash
    Tags:
    meeting, G20, Sergei Lavrov, Vladimir Putin, Sindzo Abe, Japan, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Spoke in the Wheel
    Spoke in the Wheel
    How the EU Has Chaged
    How the EU Has Changed

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok