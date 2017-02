MUNICH (Sputnik) — On Thursday, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said that China and Russia should promote mutual support for each other amid the uncertainty in the international relations.

"They [China-Russia] relations are the cornerstone of global stability…These relations are developing progressively," Wang Yi said in a speech at the Munich Security Conference.

Earlier, both Moscow and Beijing said that the relations with Moscow have reached a peak in their entire history.

In 2016, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin met five times.