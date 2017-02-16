Russia-Drafted Syrian Constitution a 'Starting Point' - Russian Defense Minister

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Earlier, a draft Syrian constitution, prepared by Russian experts, was presented to the Syrian opposition during the settlement talks in the capital of Kazakhstan.

Later, Sputnik obtained the full text of the Syrian constitution drafted by Russia.

"We understand very well that something has to be the starting point. We believe that it would be good to start with the discussion of the draft constitution. The draft constitution does not have a clear framework, it is a subject for dialogue and discussion. The draft constitution is something that needs to be discussed by all levels of society," Shoigu said at a meeting with UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura.

Russia counts on the United Nations and other organizations in providing fair and universal humanitarian aid in Syria, Shoigu said.

"We have high hopes for UN and other humanitarian organizations in terms of fair and universal distribution of humanitarian assistance which is delivered to Syria."

The Russian Defense Ministry appreciates UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura's contribution to the settlement of the crisis in Syria, he said.

"I would like to thank you right away for participating in the Astana talks. You took part in the first meeting, your representative is there today," Shoigu said at a meeting with de Mistura.

He noted that Russia consistently works with the UN on the entire spectrum of the Syrian settlement issues.

"The issues that are discussed there [in Astana] are very important, because everything that is happening on the ground and the things we need to do to promote peace," Shoigu said.

Russia's demining center has trained the first group of Syrian sappers and provided them with all necessary equipment, he added.