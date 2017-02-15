Register
    Participants in a meeting on Syria in Astana

    Opposition to Propose Sending International Force to Syria at Astana Talks

    © Sputnik/ Bolat Shayhinov
    Politics
    Topic:
    Battle Against Daesh in Syria (133)
    0 5302

    Syrian opposition will reportedly propose sending an international force to Syria and transfer the control of areas liberated from Daesh to the side that did it.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The delegation of Syrian armed opposition will propose at Astana talks sending an international force, designated by countries-guarantors, to Syria to ensure the implementation of the ceasefire regime in the war-torn country, Al Jazeera television reported Wednesday.

    "The initiative of the Syrian opposition on ensuring the compliance with the truce regime includes sending of international forces [to Syria], designated by countries-guarantors," Al Jazeera said in its Arabic Twitter blog citing own sources.

    It added that the opposition would propose transferring control of areas liberated from the Daesh terrorist group militants to the liberators.

    "The territory liberated from Daesh by a side will be controlled by it," the channel cited the opposition's proposal.

    Prison in Syria
    © AP Photo/ Muhammed Muheisen
    Fake News? Amnesty International Report on Torture in Syria Full of Holes
    The first round of Astana talks on Syrian crisis settlement brought together the representatives of the Syrian government and the armed opposition groups for the first time in the six years of the Syrian war. As a result of the talks, Russia, Iran and Turkey agreed to establish a trilateral mechanism to monitor the ceasefire that came into effect on December 30, 2016.

    Since 2011, Syria has been engulfed in a civil war, with government forces fighting against numerous opposition and terrorist groups, including al-Nusra Front and Daesh, banned in a range of countries, including Russia.

    Topic:
    Battle Against Daesh in Syria (133)

    Tags:
    Astana talks on Syria, The Syrian war, Daesh, Syria, Astana
