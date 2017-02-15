Opposition to Propose Sending International Force to Syria at Astana Talks

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The delegation of Syrian armed opposition will propose at Astana talks sending an international force, designated by countries-guarantors, to Syria to ensure the implementation of the ceasefire regime in the war-torn country, Al Jazeera television reported Wednesday.

"The initiative of the Syrian opposition on ensuring the compliance with the truce regime includes sending of international forces [to Syria], designated by countries-guarantors," Al Jazeera said in its Arabic Twitter blog citing own sources.

It added that the opposition would propose transferring control of areas liberated from the Daesh terrorist group militants to the liberators.

"The territory liberated from Daesh by a side will be controlled by it," the channel cited the opposition's proposal.

Astana talks on Syrian crisis settlement brought together the representatives of the Syrian government and the armed opposition groups for the first time in the six years of the Syrian war. As a result of the talks, Russia, Iran and Turkey agreed to establish a trilateral mechanism to monitor the ceasefire that came into effect on December 30, 2016.

Since 2011, Syria has been engulfed in a civil war, with government forces fighting against numerous opposition and terrorist groups, including al-Nusra Front and Daesh, banned in a range of countries, including Russia.