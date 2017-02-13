Register
    Riot police form a line with an armored vehicle during clashes with protesters in front of the parliament building in Podgorica, Montenegro, October 24, 2015.

    Montenegro Seeks to Arrest Opposition Leaders Over Coup Allegations

    © REUTERS/ Stevo Vasiljevic
    Politics
    Montenegro’s prosecution addressed the country’s parliament Monday, asking to lift the immunity of opposition leaders suspected of involvement in the coup attempt last year which allegedly aimed at killing the prime minister and preventing the country from joining NATO.

    BELGRADE (Sputnik) — The prosecution addressed the country’s parliament Monday, asking to lift the immunity of opposition leaders Andrija Mandic and Milan Knezevic for their alleged involvement in government overthrowing effort in October, President of the Parliament of Montenegro Ivan Brajovic's office said Monday in a statement.

    "Senior special prosecutor Milivoje Katnic applied to the parliament of Montenegro asking to approve the criminal prosecution and arrest of lawmakers Andrija Mandic and Milan Knezevic," the statement said.

    Montenegro’s parliamentary committee on administrative cases is said to have supported lifting the lawmakers’ immunity.

    NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, right, and Montenegro's Prime Minister Milo Dukanovic, left, take their seats during a meeting of the North Atlantic Council and Montenegro at NATO headquarters in Brussels on Thursday, May 19, 2016
    © AP Photo/ Virginia Mayo
    Will Trump Open the Door to Montenegro's NATO Membership?
    According to the RTCG broadcaster, the case will be heard at the special session of the parliament on Wednesday. Mandic and Knezevic are accused of establishing a criminal group and incitement against the constitutional order and safety.

    Mandic and Knezevic are leaders of the opposition movement "Democratic front." Both were previously suspected of involvement in the alleged coup on October 16, 2016 when the parliamentary elections were carried out. The police detained 20 citizens of Serbia that day, suspected of terrorist act preparation and military takeover.

    According to the prosecution, the group was planning to attack the citizens and police officers, gathered at the parliament building at the moment of the results announcement, to kill the prime minister and take over the power to prevent the country from joining NATO.

