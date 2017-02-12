Frank-Walter Steinmeier Elected President of Germany

BERLIN (Sputnik) — The candidature of Steinmeier, nominated by the ruling coalition, was supported by 931 members of the country's Federal Convention, which is a special body consisting of 630 members of the Bundestag and of the same number of representatives of Germany's states.

Steinmeier, 61, stood down last month to seek presidency after 77-year-old Gauck said last June he would not run for the second term, citing old age. His term expires on March 17.