Register
19:19 GMT +310 February 2017
Live
    Search
    Lithuanian flag rising at the President Palace

    Russia Cannot Be Lithuania's Key Trade Partner Amid Falling Turnover Envoy

    © Flickr/ Guillaume Speurt
    Politics
    Get short URL
    227 0 0

    Russia will not remain the main trade and economic partner of Lithuania for long as the turnover between the states is decreasing drastically, Russian Ambassador to Lithuania Alexander Udaltsov told Sputnik on Friday.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to Udaltsov, the turnover between Russia and Lithuania amounted to $7 billion in 2011 but fell by 40 percent in 2015. Preliminary data show that during the period from January to October 2016 the turnover between the two countries decreased by 18.5 percent more reaching $2.3 billion.

    "However Russia is still the main trade and economic partner of Lithuania. I think this will not last for long as the decline rate is significant," Udaltsov said.

    German soldiers attend a ceremony to welcome the German battalion being deployed to Lithuania as part of NATO deterrence measures against Russia in Rukla, Lithuania February 7, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Ints Kalnins
    Moscow Forced to Respond as NATO 'Deployed Hundreds of Military Bases Around Russia'
    The ambassador added that the diplomatic relations between the countries have been tense for the third consecutive year. The political dialogue between the parties collapsed and the economic relations are dominated by negative phenomena.

    Russia’s relations with Lithuania and other countries forming the European Union, deteriorated since Crimea rejoined Russia in 2014. The European Union has been accusing Moscow of meddling in the conflict in eastern Ukraine and has imposed a series of economic and diplomatic sanctions against Russia, which were deemed counterproductive by Moscow. Earlier this week, Lithuanian Foreign Minister Linas Linkevicius spoke in favor of keeping the existing anti-Russia sanctions in place.

    In response to the restrictive measures, Russia imposed a food embargo on some products originating in the countries that have targeted it with sanctions.

    Related:

    Lithuanian Lawmaker Proposes Taking Kaliningrad Away From Russia
    Lithuania to Construct Fence of Border With Russia for Geopolitical Reasons
    Lithuania Probes if Local Kids' Trip to Russia Was 'Treason,' Finds No Proof
    Tags:
    trade turnover, Russia, Lithuania
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Americans No More
    Americans No More
    How the EU Has Chaged
    How the EU Has Chaged

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok