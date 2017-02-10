Putin Says Slovenian President’s Visit to Russia May Give Positive Impetus

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – On Friday, Pahor arrived in Moscow on a two-day official visit. Putin invited his Slovenian counterpart to Russia during his visit to the Balkan country in July, 2016.

"As you know, within last several years our turnout has decreased twice which cannot but cause concern. Nevertheless, as a positive moment we can note that last year there was no [turnout] decrease, that decline ended and, of course, we should use this visit to think how to give a positive vector to our relations," Putin said.

The Russian president pointed out that in 2017 the 25th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between the countries takes place.

"We can summarize development of our relations. We are glad to see you," Putin added.

During the meeting with Putin, Pahor said that he planned to discuss with him economic cooperation, ways to maintain ceasefire in Ukraine and relations between Russia and the European Union.

"Of course, we will talk about the economic cooperation. But I would like to take advantage of this opportunity, and as a head of the state, which is a member of the European Union and NATO, to discuss what ways could promote peace in Ukraine, ceasefire, establish trust, including between Russia and the European Union in general," Pahor, who is visiting Russia on Friday and Saturday, said.

Amid the international situation, regular meetings of the Russian and Slovenian presidents show that the sides seek maintaining friendly relationship and cooperation, Pahor noted.