BEIRUT (Sputnik) — Russia has been conducting an aerial campaign against terrorists in Syria at the request of President Bashar Assad since 2015.

"He said that he supports the actions of the Russian Aerospace Forces in Syria, believes they are right," lawmaker Sergey Gavrilov, who attended the meeting, said.

Earlier, the Lebanese State Minister for Presidential Affairs told Sputnik that the country highly appreciated Russia's efforts in the Syrian crisis settlement.