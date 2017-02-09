French Presidential Candidate Le Pen Warns EU Must ‘Change or Die’

"I think the European Union must fundamentally change or it will die," the leader of the far-right National Front (FN) party said.
Le Pen is expected to make it into the final round of this year’s presidential election where she is likely to compete against Francois Fillon of the center-right party The Republicans. She has been advocating an EU exit and return to the national currency.
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete ... it will die. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete As they say, you either go with the times or with time you go.
mario828282
Hagbard Celine