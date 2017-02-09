Register
13:10 GMT +309 February 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Kuril Islands

    Reports of Russia Allegedly Giving Kuril Islands to Japan False - Kremlin

    © Flickr/ Peter
    Politics
    Get short URL
    449540

    Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that media reports claiming Russia handed the Kuril Islands to Japan are false.

    Earlier, Japanese media reported that Russia gave the Kuril Islands to Japan for temporary use as a result of the meeting of the countries' leaders.

    "We don't understand the source of this information, it does not reflect reality," Peskov said on Thursday.

    A village in Yuzhno-Kurilsk on Kunashir Island of the Greater Kuril Ridge
    © Sputnik/ Ekaterina Chesnokova
    These are 'Pitfalls' of Russia-Japan Joint Activities on South Kuril Islands
    The Kuril Islands are the subject of the long-standing territorial dispute between Russia and Japan. Japan lays claims to Kunashir, Iturup, Shikotan islands and the Habomai group of islets. The territorial dispute has prevented Russia and Japan from signing a peace treaty after World War II.

    On December 15-16, 2016, Russian President Vladimir Putin visited Japan to meet Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. The sides agreed to establish joint economic activities on the islands in order to create favorable conditions for talks on a peace treaty between the countries.

    Earlier, Russian authorities have repeatedly said that Russia's sovereignty over the islands is unquestionable. Putin said ahead of his visit to Japan that the Kuril Islands are an integral territory of Russia, which it rightfully received after the Second World War.

    "Russia and Japan both sincerely want to sign this treaty and are looking for ways to do it. I only know that this endeavor should be supported at all costs," Putin said last November.

    Related:

    Russia Champions 'Pioneering' Solution by Cooperating With Japan in Kurils
    These are 'Pitfalls' of Russia-Japan Joint Activities on South Kuril Islands
    Russia, Japan Looking for Common Ground on Kuril Islands
    Tags:
    Dmitry Peskov, Kuril Islands, Japan, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      avatar
      cmat.wolfgang
      Maybe the question is the definition of "joint business".
      Maybe the Japanese do need a better translator?
      Some "joint business" can be terminated at any time,
      but ownership is something else.

      And if Russia would give the Kuril Islands to Japan,
      it would not only be stupid,
      it would also definitely become problems with China.
    • Reply
      Mikhas
      That would have given the US the possibility to contain, block and obstruct the moves of the entire Russian pacific fleet so that is obviously not going to happen, ever.

      Besides, Russia is building a naval base on said islands as we speak. No, this is about joint economic activities.
    • Reply
      avatar
      gbiyanju
      That's what you get when you go on pretending you can do business with a nation that is actively (by it's alliances and non-existence of peace treaty after a war) with you!
    • Reply
      avatar
      cast235
      Russia should had maintain that there is no territorial dispute, that JAPAN invented anyways, making claims on names and new continents.
      SOON, they will be inhabited by JAPAN, and they will secede from RUSSIA under international laws, and Gorbachev, WILL OF THE PEOPLE...
      That's why they saying that.
      They ALREADY reading a MAGIC BALL. U.S will immediately will recon the islands as JAPANESE. ANd will move military in FAST...
      JUST what E.U, NATO members been doing all this past decades. Coup after Coup to expand east, to the MOST FOOLISH NATION on earth. RUSSIA.
      And Russia BEST wise up or will end the size of Moscow.


      TRUMP is DESPERATE to get in a negotiation table with the MOST BUFFOON businessmen on earth. As he always say, THEY STUPID.

      Russia should wake up.
      When I heard a west CEO that a Russian car company brought in, and him apologizing for giving FULL technologies transfer to Europe, I thought like TRUMP.. MY HEAVENS.. THEY SUPER STUPID!!!
      How you allow THAT!!! You NEVER EVER do that. I would had sue him to the end of earth. Because thsi will cost that company YEAR of hard work to RE INNOVATE , and E.U cars will have betetr tech.
      Guy went to work on BAD FAITH!!
      You hire a Russian. Then open a management innovation center with ....STUDENTS!!! give them some jobs and tip ends, and they help.. Hire and keep the best.

      Which is what I'll do with Russia. First, that any REFERENDUM , will need a general referendum from all Russia. ONLY then they can petition MOSCOW and Parliament pass the law to be signed by Kremlin.

      Russia should do this, The other are opposition organizers of riots, revolts or attempted coups get 25 years in hard labor!!!
      This will end the color revolutions. ANd a very effective FSB,, with good Intel and training to prevent color revolutions and MAIDAN like.

      KURIL'S are in PERIL. And Russia best listen to the people and their messages. They seen this many times before. Baltic's. Poland, Georgia, Ukraine, the list goes on and on. ANd they ALREADY PLANNING .
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Colossal Cleanup: Russian Forces Defuse Mines in Aleppo's Residential Areas
    Colossal Cleanup: Russian Forces Defuse Mines in Aleppo's Residential Areas
    Vacationer-in-Chief
    Vacationer-in-Chief
    How the EU Has Chaged
    How the EU Has Chaged

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok