Reports of Russia Allegedly Giving Kuril Islands to Japan False - Kremlin

Earlier, Japanese media reported that Russia gave the Kuril Islands to Japan for temporary use as a result of the meeting of the countries' leaders.
"We don't understand the source of this information, it does not reflect reality," Peskov said on Thursday.
On December 15-16, 2016, Russian President Vladimir Putin visited Japan to meet Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. The sides agreed to establish joint economic activities on the islands in order to create favorable conditions for talks on a peace treaty between the countries.
Earlier, Russian authorities have repeatedly said that Russia's sovereignty over the islands is unquestionable. Putin said ahead of his visit to Japan that the Kuril Islands are an integral territory of Russia, which it rightfully received after the Second World War.
"Russia and Japan both sincerely want to sign this treaty and are looking for ways to do it. I only know that this endeavor should be supported at all costs," Putin said last November.
Maybe the question is the definition of "joint business". That would have given the US the possibility to contain, block and obstruct the moves of the entire Russian pacific fleet so that is obviously not going to happen, ever. That's what you get when you go on pretending you can do business with a nation that is actively (by it's alliances and non-existence of peace treaty after a war) with you! Russia should had maintain that there is no territorial dispute, that JAPAN invented anyways, making claims on names and new continents.
cmat.wolfgang
Maybe the Japanese do need a better translator?
Some "joint business" can be terminated at any time,
but ownership is something else.
And if Russia would give the Kuril Islands to Japan,
it would not only be stupid,
it would also definitely become problems with China.
Mikhas
Besides, Russia is building a naval base on said islands as we speak. No, this is about joint economic activities.
