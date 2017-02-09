San Marino Favors Closer Economic Ties With Russia - State Secretary

SAN MARINO (Sputnik) — He noted that San Marino's high-quality agricultural products and foodstuffs would be popular on the Russian market. The state secretary said the republic's construction materials businesses could be interested in setting up production outside the country.

"The more active presence of San Marinese entrepreneurs on the Russian market is extremely important for us… We are talking about close bilateral ties and in this regard we are very interested in the possibility of Russian investments on our territory," Renzi said.

Renzi said he considered the organization of business forums to be one of his priorities as such events would allow for learning more about business climates in both countries.

He also said that San Marino was considering opening an embassy in Russia and would love to develop cultural and educational ties.

"I think our countries are culturally close to a certain extent, which we can feel," Renzi said.

Russia's relations with San Marino date back to the 1950s. In 1993, the two countries established diplomatic relations on the ambassadorial level, although without opening respective embassies.