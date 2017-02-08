Moscow Dismisses Fears of Russia's Interference in Cyprus Reunification Talks

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The New York Times has claimed that the Cyprus authorities fear Russia's interference in reunification talks citing the fact that Russian Ambassador to the Republic of Cyprus Stanislav Osadchy has recently attended a conference of Cypriot politicians who oppose the reunification.

"These fears are unfounded. It is a far-fetched, poorly-labored conjecture," Russian Foreign Ministry's Fourth European Department Director Alexander Botsan-Kharchenko said.

"Our firm stance on Cyprus settlement is not to put any pressure [on sides involved] and to allow the Cypriots to agree on all aspects on the basis of the UNSC resolution," the diplomat stressed.