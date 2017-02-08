Register
16:37 GMT +308 February 2017
Live
    Search
    Houses are seen atop a hill in the Israeli settlement of Givat Ze'ev, in the occupied West Bank February 7, 2017

    Palestine Urges UN to Hold Israeli 'Occupiers' Accountable for New Settlements

    © REUTERS/ Ammar Awad
    Politics
    Get short URL
    0 2410

    The United Nations should hold Israel accountable for the settlements on the occupied Palestinian territory after Israel had adopted the law retrospectively legalizing them, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of State of Palestine said in a statement Wednesday.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The ministry called for an urgent meeting of the United Nations Security Council "to take mandatory measures and decisions that would put an end to the Israeli settlement activity and its noncompliance with international resolutions," as cited by the Palestinian WAFA news agency.

    The ministry said the international community reacted to Israel's activities with "formality condemnation" that said nothing about "holding the occupiers accountable for their acts."

    It urged the council to adopt the obligatory mechanisms supplementing the Resolution 2334 and to support Palestinian efforts to put Israel on trial in specialized international courts as an occupation power.

    A construction site is seen in the Israeli settlement of Beitar Ilit, in the occupied West Bank December 22, 2016
    © REUTERS/ Baz Ratner
    Israel Law Legalizing West Bank Settlements to Have ‘Far Reaching’ Consequences
    "The occupying authority has adapted itself to all forms of settlement condemnation as long as these statements do not include real penalizing steps and do not have an effect on their bilateral relations with Israel," the statement said.

    Israel’s parliament passed the law legalizing almost 4,000 Jewish housing units on about 2,000 acres of privately owned Palestinian land. The law provides for compensation to Palestinian landowners.

    According to the Resolution 2334 of the United Nations Security Council, adopted on December 23, 2016, Israel is to stop settlement activity in Palestinian territories occupied since 1967, including East Jerusalem, as these activities are violating international law. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called the resolution an anti-Israel maneuver and claimed Israel would not comply with the conditions of the document.

    Related:

    Israel Law Legalizing West Bank Settlements to Have ‘Far Reaching’ Consequences
    Irish FM: Israel’s West Bank Settlement Legislation Violates Int'l Law
    Hollande: Israel’s West Bank Settlement Law Could Lead to ‘De-Facto Annexation’
    Palestine to Protest Israeli Law Legalizing Settlements in Int'l Courts
    Tags:
    settlement, Palestine, Israel
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Colossal Cleanup: Russian Forces Defuse Mines in Aleppo's Residential Areas
    Colossal Cleanup: Russian Forces Defuse Mines in Aleppo's Residential Areas
    History Made!?
    History Made!?
    How the EU Has Chaged
    How the EU Has Chaged

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok