Syrian Draft Constitution Not Discussed During Russian MPs' Meeting With Assad

DAMASCUS (Sputnik) — The Russia-proposed draft of Syria's constitution was not discussed at a meeting of Syrian President Bashar Assad with Russian lawmakers, a parliamentarian from Russia's lower house, the State Duma, said Wednesday.

"No, it was not discussed, the issue was not raised," Alexander Yushchenko told Sputnik after a meeting with Assad.

© AP Photo/ Hassan Ammar Lavrov Explains the Main Aim of Syrian Constitution Drafted by Russia

Earlier, a draft Syrian constitution , prepared by Russian experts, was presented to the Syrian opposition during the settlement talks in the capital of Kazakhstan.

Head of the Russian delegation Alexander Lavrentyev underlined that Russia is not interfering in the consideration of the constitution but is presenting the draft to the opposition simply in order to accelerate the process.

Later, Sputnik obtained the full text of the Syrian constitution drafted by Russia.