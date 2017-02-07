Hollande: Israel’s West Bank Settlement Law Could Lead to ‘De-Facto Annexation’

“I want to think that Israel and its government will find an opportunity to reconsider the law … Israel's expediting colonization of the Palestinian territories due to the adoption of the law will lead to a de-facto annexation of these territories,” Hollande told reporters after a meeting with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in Paris.
On Monday, the so-called Regulation Law was approved 60 to 52 despite the December UN Security Council resolution calling on Israel to immediately and completely cease all settlement activities in the area.
The adoption of the law caused international opposition, exacerbating the already tense relations between Israel and Palestine. The Palestinians are calling for international sanctions against Israel.
All comments
Show new comments (0)