21:44 GMT +307 February 2017
    General view of houses of the Israeli settlement of Givat Ze'ev, in the occupied West Bank February 7, 2017

    Hollande: Israel’s West Bank Settlement Law Could Lead to ‘De-Facto Annexation’

    © REUTERS/ Ammar Awad
    French President Francois Hollande said that Israel's expediting colonization of the Palestinian territories due to the adoption of the law, which retroactively legalizes almost 4,000 Israeli settlements in the West Bank, will lead to a de-facto annexation of these territories.

    Palestinian protestors stand facing the Israeli settlement of Qadumim (Kedumim) during clashes with Israeli security forces following a demonstration against the expropriation of Palestinian land by Israel in the village of Kfar Qaddum, near Nablus, in the occupied West Bank on December 30, 2016
    © AFP 2016/ JAAFAR ASHTIYEH
    Palestine to Protest Israeli Law Legalizing West Bank Settlements in Int'l Courts
    PARIS (Sputnik) – The law, adopted Monday by the Israeli Parliament, which retroactively legalizes almost 4,000 Israeli settlements in the West Bank, could lead to a “de-facto annexation” of the Palestinian territories, French President Francois Hollande said Tuesday.

    “I want to think that Israel and its government will find an opportunity to reconsider the law … Israel's expediting colonization of the Palestinian territories due to the adoption of the law will lead to a de-facto annexation of these territories,” Hollande told reporters after a meeting with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in Paris.

    On Monday, the so-called Regulation Law was approved 60 to 52 despite the December UN Security Council resolution calling on Israel to immediately and completely cease all settlement activities in the area.

    Part of the Jewish settlement of Maale Adumim, east of Jerusalem. file photo
    © AFP 2016/ Ahmad Gharabli
    Netanyahu Sees Trump Presidency as a Chance to Do Whatever He Wants in Palestine
    Over 500,000 Jewish settlers live in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, according to United Nations figures. The settlements are considered illegal by the United Nations, and West Bank territory is considered occupied territory by the International Court of Justice. The West Bank has been occupied by Israel since 1967.

    The adoption of the law caused international opposition, exacerbating the already tense relations between Israel and Palestine. The Palestinians are calling for international sanctions against Israel.

    Israel Plans New Settlement in West Bank Amid Dismantling of Amona Outpost
    Iranian Foreign Ministry Slams Israel's West Bank Settlement Construction
    Israel Expanding Settlements in West Bank as 'It is Sure It Won’t be Punished'
    Israel Approves Construction of 2,500 New Housing Units in West Bank
    Tags:
    Israeli settlements, Francois Hollande, West Bank, Palestine, Israel, France
