Tusk 'Grotesquely' Ignores Polish Gov't Ahead of EU Council Election - FM

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Polish Foreign Minister Witold Waszczykowski condemned the fact that European Council President Donald Tusk, who is a Polish citizen, has not visited his home country for talks with the government, while seeking reelection for his EU position.

"Now it is Tusk who is behaving grotesquely, ignoring his own government. This is absurd," Waszczykowski told the Polish internet news service RMF24 in an interview.

He added that the issue whether Poland supports Tusk running for reelection was yet to be decided. In order to obtain possible support, Tusk had to come to Poland for "a serious conversation with the Polish authorities, and present a concept of what he did during the last two years".

In January, the chairman of the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party Jaroslaw Kaczynski said Poland would not support Tusk in his reelection bid.

The European Council elects its president by a qualified majority, so the Polish stance is not decisive. The current term of Tusk as European Council president ends in May 2017.