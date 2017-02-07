Relations Between Moscow, Tbilisi in 'Strategic Tolerance' Regime

© Sputnik/ Maksim Blinov Russia Remains Ready to Work With Georgia on Visa Liberalization

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The relationship between Moscow and Tbilisi is currently based on "strategic tolerance" and has its difficulties, especially with regard to the issue of Abkhazia's independence, Georgian President Giorgi Margvelashvili said.

"The relationship with Russia remains in the same regime as before, that is, in the regime of strategic tolerance, which has its difficulties. I mean the agreements on strategic partnership made with Abkhazia and Tskhinvali region [in South Ossetia], which are very problematic," Margvelashvili told Iberia TV broadcaster.

Diplomatic ties between Russia and Georgia were broken in 2008 following Russia’s recognition of Abkhazia and Tskhinvali's independence. Since then, relations between the two states have remained tense with Georgia edging closer to the West.

Tbilisi does not recognize the independence of Abkhazia and South Ossetia and considers them part of Georgia.