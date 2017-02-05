Jordan Representatives to Participate in Meeting on Syria Truce Monitoring

ASTANA (Sputnik) — Representatives of Jordan will participate in the first meeting of a joint task force (JTF) on monitoring of the Syria ceasefire regime along with the representatives of Russia, Iran and Turkey in Astana on Monday, an informed source told Sputnik on Sunday.

"Tomorrow in Astana the first meeting of a joint task force on Syria ceasefire regime monitoring will take place. The experts from Russia, Turkey, Iran, the United Nations, as well as from Jordan will participate in the work of the task force," the source said.

He added that the process of implementation of the ceasefire regime by the parties to the conflict, the development of the measures aimed at control and preclusion of the truce violations, the increase of mutual trust between Syria's authorities and opposition, as well as the settlement of the humanitarian assistance issues would be discussed at the meeting.