© REUTERS/ Key words: Moscow Hopes Draft Syrian Constitution to Be Discussed at Geneva Talks

DUBAI (Sputnik) — The Syrian opposition’s High Negotiations Committee (HNC) will gather on Friday in Riyadh to form the delegation for participation in the forthcoming settlement talks in Geneva, HNC spokesman Riyad Naasan Agha told Sputnik on Sunday.

"The meeting will take place on Friday. We are planning to discuss the forthcoming talks in Geneva and formation of our delegation to participate in it," Agha said.

The next round of UN-mediated talks on the Syrian reconciliation in Geneva was expected to take place on Wednesday, but had been postponed until February 20.