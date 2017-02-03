Lavrov Explains the Main Aim of Syrian Constitution Drafted by Russia

© AFP 2016/ Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV These are Turkey's Biggest Concerns Over Syrian Draft Constitution Proposed by Russia

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Last week, a draft Syrian constitution , prepared by Russian experts, was presented to the Syrian opposition during the settlement talks in the capital of Kazakhstan. H

ead of the Russian delegation Alexander Lavrentyev underlined that Russia is not interfering in the consideration of the constitution but is presenting the draft to the opposition simply in order to accelerate the process.

Later, Sputnik obtained the full text of the Syrian constitution drafted by Russia.

"Lavrov commented on the Syrian constitution draft prepared by the Russian side, stressing that it is 'an invitation to a conversation,' an attempt to find common ground in the approaches of the government of the Syrian Arab Republic and the opposition in order to create conditions for Syrians themselves to determine the fate of their country in accordance with the UN Security Council's Resolution 2254," the statement said.