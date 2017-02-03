Register
03 February 2017
    A Syrian national flag waves as vehicles move slowly in a traffic jam during rush hours on a road in Damascus , Syria (File)

    Lavrov Explains the Main Aim of Syrian Constitution Drafted by Russia

    Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told his French counterpart Jean-Marc Ayrault by phone Friday that the the draft Syrian constitution proposed by Russia was "an invitation to a conversation," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

    UN envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura arrives to attend the first session of Syria peace talks at Astana's Rixos President Hotel on January 23, 2017.
    These are Turkey's Biggest Concerns Over Syrian Draft Constitution Proposed by Russia
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Last week, a draft Syrian constitution, prepared by Russian experts, was presented to the Syrian opposition during the settlement talks in the capital of Kazakhstan. H

    ead of the Russian delegation Alexander Lavrentyev underlined that Russia is not interfering in the consideration of the constitution but is presenting the draft to the opposition simply in order to accelerate the process.

    Later, Sputnik obtained the full text of the Syrian constitution drafted by Russia.

    "Lavrov commented on the Syrian constitution draft prepared by the Russian side, stressing that it is 'an invitation to a conversation,' an attempt to find common ground in the approaches of the government of the Syrian Arab Republic and the opposition in order to create conditions for Syrians themselves to determine the fate of their country in accordance with the UN Security Council's Resolution 2254," the statement said.

      Epenet
      Since the authorities in Serbia do not do what they need to do it in order to protect its people and territory of the entire Serbia , but with Western negotiators working more in favor of the Albanians and for their national goals at the present moment the rest of the Serbian people in Kosovo and Metohija is life-threatening and no possibility of survival o their ancient territory and no one to turn to for help.Orthodox , Serbian residents are very scared for the lives of their families and the survival in Kosovo and Metohija are threatened because of the Albanian armed police and their special units ''ROSU'' , while on the other hand the official Serbia does not have appropriate units in the area to protect the Serbs population.In Serbian southern province , Kosovo , NATO , and European police are completely on the ethnic Albanian side of which the Serb population is under no protection. In order to save the life and destiny of Serbian -Orthodox people in Kosovo and Metohija Serbs remained the only individual to beg ,and seek the assistance of the Russian Federation and its president , Vladimir Putin.Serbian people are in need of humanitarian emergency works of the Russian army in Kosovo and Metohija, but we don't have such power that such a request was officially submitted to the Russian Federation as it did President Bashar al Assad in Syria , which is as we see, with the help of the famous Russian army and save his own country Syria from foreign invaders and enemies , of course with the great efforts sacrifices of the Syrian army.As individuals we are aware of our position and possible national disaster , please Russian president Vladimir Putin to consider this request and help the Serbian people to get us out of the situation where we were led by Serbian current government with the help of internal traitors , non-governmental organizations and EU authorities after President Milosevic.
