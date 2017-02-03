Stoltenberg Defends Poroshenko's Wish to Hold Referendum on NATO Membership

BRUSSELS (Sputnik) — Ukraine’s President Petro Poroshenko voiced his plan to hold a referendum on the issue of NATO membership in an interview with German media on Thursday.

"No country has the right to veto this process [NATO membership], since it is the sovereign right of every country in Europe to determine their own destiny," Stoltenberg said following the meeting with Prime Minister of Kosovo Isa Mustafa.

In December 2014, Ukraine cancelled its non-aligned status, confirming its intention to join NATO. Poroshenko said a referendum on NATO membership would be held by 2020, after all NATO requirements are met.

Russia has warned against NATO’s increasing military buildup along its borders despite previous agreements, stating such actions are provocative and threatening regional and global stability.